Winter Blast offers fun in chilly temps

CARMEL, Ind (WISH) – The 6th annual Winter Blast is returning to Carmel’s Clay Terrace Village Green on Saturday, from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event is a great way to embrace the chilly temperatures and enjoy some family fun.

Along with socially distanced igloos for dining, people can expect carriage rides, train rides, face painters, ice sculpture carvings, a hot chocolate bar and a marshmallow trail.

Winter blast will also offer special shopping sales and deals at area stores.

Due to the pandemic, people attending Winter Blast must practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other attendees. People are also asked to take the following safety precautions: