Winter Storm Blog: Snow, slush on roads during morning rush

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state.

7 a.m.

Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.

Travel watches are in place for five Indiana counties: Allen, Franklin, Hamilton, Orange, and Ripley.

A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Travel advisories are in place for more than 30 counties, including Bartholomew, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Owen, and Rush.

A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.

6:55 a.m.

With crews working overnight, roadways in Fishers are still relatively clear for the morning commute. We anticipate starting to see snowfall drastically increase over the next few hours. Please give our @FishersDPW #snowfight team plenty of room to clear roadways today! — Drive Fishers (@DriveFishers) January 25, 2023

6:50 a.m.

What was previously rain in central Indiana is now fully snow and it’s starting to stick, says Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey. Watch his weather update — and an update from Cody Adams in the Mobile News Tracker — on Facebook!

Power outages are so far not much of an issue in the Indy area. AES is only reporting a few scattered outages near Speedway, Mars Hill, and Augusta/New Augusta. No Duke Energy outages have been reported. pic.twitter.com/Zlh0r6qaWO — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) January 25, 2023

ATTENTION: Due to inclement weather conditions and our district’s shift to an e-learning day, all of today’s (Jan. 25) athletic events for all @IPSSchools are canceled or postponed. This includes all games and practices. pic.twitter.com/Vaj5nmsWkZ — IPS Athletics (@IPSAthletics) January 25, 2023

6:44 a.m.

Snow day! ❄️

Stay tuned for updates on re-opening. pic.twitter.com/Z8mixqWQrw — IMS Museum 🏁 (@IMSMuseum) January 25, 2023

As snow moves across Marion County and roads start to get slick, ride the bus and leave the driving to us. Plan your trip using transit apps, Google Maps or MyStop app. Follow @IndyGoAlerts for updates. Find more tips here: https://t.co/qAKren33n9 pic.twitter.com/hJkVjQR7W9 — IndyGo (@IndyGoBus) January 25, 2023

6:40 a.m.

Snow is filling is across the area this morning is expected to intensify in the coming hours. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour will be possible in the heaviest snow bands. Road conditions will deteriorate throughout the morning hours. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/h3xR5ZfCSu — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) January 25, 2023

6:37 a.m.

How are the roads this morning? If you guessed Snow-covered, Slick and Hazardous, you are right! Today is a good day to stay 🏠, if you can. If you must venture out, please be extra careful. Even minor crashes are very 💵💵 and will likely be months to get your 🚙 fixed. — Greenfield Police Department (@GreenfieldIN_PD) January 25, 2023

TRAFFIC: A vehicle fire is partially blocking the ramp from EB I-465 to Harding Street/State Road 37. This is supposed to last for another hour or so, INDOT says. pic.twitter.com/l6pwkqokKz — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) January 25, 2023

6:22 a.m.

📍Inside a #YellowTruck on I-65 in Tippecanoe County. We’re starting to see changes in visibility, along with snow sticking to the shoulders and ramps. You can see what our plows are seeing on https://t.co/XTnc3rnKZC in real time! Please be careful out there this AM! pic.twitter.com/2Uglhmhlwm — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) January 25, 2023

6:15 a.m.

Road conditions for @ISPPutnamville area. Let’s all be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/NJivTUUQLt — Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) January 25, 2023

6:10 a.m.

Boone County Sheriff’s deputy Wesley Garst says the winter storm is having an impact on people who are out on the road. Watch on Facebook!

6:05 a.m.

At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 9 others are delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

6 a.m.

5:55 a.m.

Eric Pethtel, director of Fishers DPW, talks with News 8’s Hanna Mordoh about road conditions and what crews will be working on to ensure safe travel this morning. Watch it from Facebook!

Clinton County will move to a Travel Advisory (Yellow) at 6am. No restrictions but use caution when traveling. https://t.co/eEWfHtvov7 — Clinton County 911 (@ClintonCo911) January 25, 2023

5:48 a.m.

5:45 a.m.

Butler University has suspended all non-essential, on-campus operations for Wednesday. Classes may still be held remotely at the professor’s discretion. Campus dining and other critical services will remain open.

Due to predictions of heavy snowfall throughout the day, Butler University will suspend all non-essential, on-campus operations for today. Classes may still be held remotely, at the professor’s discretion. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ABgGLcGyCw — Butler University (@butleru) January 25, 2023

Or visit https://t.co/0EMNsywJku to see real-time travel conditions on our traffic and plow cameras in your area! https://t.co/J8L19ikgk6 — INDOT Southeast (@INDOTSoutheast) January 25, 2023

5:32 a.m.

5:30 a.m.

5:15 a.m.

5:07 a.m.

❄️ (1/25) #INDOTWinterOps Update: As of 5AM: Let’s hear it for pre-treating! 🙌 So far, roads are mostly wet, but still could be slick in spots. We’re expecting an increase in snowfall going into the AM commute. So: -Leave early.

-Slow down.

-Give each other space. #WeGotThis pic.twitter.com/yRYD1kUMwT — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) January 25, 2023

5 a.m.

Snow is falling across much of Indiana.