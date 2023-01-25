Winter Storm Blog: Snow, slush on roads during morning rush

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state.
7 a.m.
Travel warnings: No Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.
Travel watches are in place for five Indiana counties: Allen, Franklin, Hamilton, Orange, and Ripley.
A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Travel advisories are in place for more than 30 counties, including Bartholomew, Brown, Clinton, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Owen, and Rush.
A travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and drivers should use caution.
6:55 a.m.
What was previously rain in central Indiana is now fully snow and it’s starting to stick, says Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey. Watch his weather update — and an update from Cody Adams in the Mobile News Tracker — on Facebook!
Boone County Sheriff’s deputy Wesley Garst says the winter storm is having an impact on people who are out on the road. Watch on Facebook!
At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and 9 others are delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
Eric Pethtel, director of Fishers DPW, talks with News 8’s Hanna Mordoh about road conditions and what crews will be working on to ensure safe travel this morning. Watch it from Facebook!
Butler University has suspended all non-essential, on-campus operations for Wednesday. Classes may still be held remotely at the professor’s discretion. Campus dining and other critical services will remain open.
As of 5:30 a.m., no Indiana counties have travel warnings in place.
Travel watches are in place for four Indiana counties: Allen, Franklin, Hamilton, and Ripley. A travel watch means that conditions travel conditions are hazardous and pose a danger to the public. Only essential travel, like to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.
Travel advisories are in place for more than 30 counties, including: Bartholomew, Brown, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Henry, Madison, Monroe, Owen, and Rush.
At Indianapolis International Airport, 39 Wednesday flights have been canceled and eight others are delayed.
Snow is falling across much of Indiana.