Woman charged with reckless homicide, fatal crash kills mother of 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that Kelli Anderson has been charged for her alleged involvement in the fatal crash of Kianna Burns that took place June 9.

Anderson has been charged with reckless homicide and six counts of criminal recklessness.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. when Anderson’s vehicle crossed the median and hit several vehicles stopped at a red light. Burns suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

“When drivers fail to the meet their responsibilities on the road, it can result in devastating consequences,” Prosecutor Mears said. “Because of this incident, four young children have lost their mother.”