Your guide to Final Four weekend in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 70,000 people are expected in Indianapolis this weekend for the Final Four and there’s no shortage of free events for fans visiting the Circle City.

On Friday, you can watch athletes from the Final Four teams practice before the semifinal games. The practices begin at noon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Michigan State will kick things off from 12-12:50 p.m., Duke 1-1:50 p.m., Wisconsin 2-2:50 p.m. and Kentucky 3-3:50 p.m. The day will end with the Reese’s College All-Star Game at 4:30 p.m.

The NCAA March Madness – AT&T Block Party will also take place Friday at White River State Park from 3-10 p.m. with bands like, Cold War Kids, Weezer, and Imagine Dragons.

Below is the exact schedule for Friday night’s shows:

Main Stage – Friday Cold War Kids – 4:45 p.m.

Weezer – 6:30 p.m.

Imagine Dragons – 8:30 p.m. Side Stage – Friday Jason Aaron Coons – 3:45 p.m.

The Easthills – 5:45 p.m.

Clayton Anderson – 7:45 p.m.

The Coke Zero Countdown will take place on Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m. with artists like Bleachers, Passion Pit, and Rihanna.

The schedule for Saturday night’s shows is below:

Main Stage – Saturday Bleachers – 2:15 p.m.

Passion Pit – 4 p.m.

Semifinal Viewing Party – 6 p.m.

Rihanna – 8:15 p.m. Side Stage – Saturday Kid Quill -3:15 p.m.

Reaul -5:15 p.m.

Sunday, the Capital One JamFest will showcase Cole Swindell, Kacey Musgraves Lady Antebellum and Zac Brown Band.

Sunday’s full line-up and times are below:

Main stage – Sunday Cole Swindell – 2:45 p.m.

Kacey Musgraves – 4:30 p.m.

Lady Antebellum – 6:30 p.m.

Zac Brown Band – 8:30 p.m. Side stage – Sunday Dude! – 2 p.m.

Fancy Reagan – 3:45 p.m.

Hero Jr – 5:45 p.m.

Cadillac 3 – 7:45 p.m.

The concerts each day are free. Below are some frequently asked questions about them:Gates open and close

Friday, 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday, noon to 9:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m.

Come early. Large crowds are expected and there is no reserved seating

Gate entry

Entry into the park is free. All guests will be wanded with a metal detector prior to entering.

Accessories

Only small bags 5.5×8.5 or smaller, however, clear bags up to 12x6x12 permitted.

No chairs of any kind are allowed inside the park or provided by the festival.

Umbrellas, and any other items that obstructs guests are prohibited.

Rain

March Madness is a rain or shine event.

Transportation

Parking will be available at the downtown parking lots, and after 5 p.m. at the Indianapolis Zoo. $15 members $20 non members. (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) Net proceeds to conservation.

Bike valet will be available, free of charge, located in Locust Grove (NE of VC), it will be open one hour prior to festival opening and open one hour after festival closes.

Prohibited items

All guests and items are subject to physical inspection by security personnel

No bags larger than 5.5×8.5 ( clear plastic bags 12x6x12 are permitted )

) No pets (service animals permitted with proper identification)

No bottles, cans, liquid containers or coolers (except for medical needs)

No food or beverage not dispensed by the Event Concessionaire

No video recorders, or cameras with lenses longer than 4 inches

No weapons and/or firearms of any kind

No missile-like objects

No laser pointers

No artificial noisemakers

No poles, sticks, umbrellas, or any object that obstructs other guest’s views

No folding chairs, bikes, strollers or other large personal items.

No promotional items with commercial slogans or identification without written consent from the NCAA

Any item deemed dangerous or inappropriate by management will not be allowed at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Confiscated items will be disposed of and not returned

No beach balls or basketballs larger than 29.5 inches in circumference (regulation size of a basketball)

Please note: This show may contain heavy strobe lighting and laser lighting

Items left in vehicles should be stored out of sight

Details about additional events happening this weekend are below:Fan Fest

Indiana Convention Center

Friday, Sunday, Monday from noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Final Four Friday

Lucas Oil Stadium at 11 a.m.

11:15 a.m.: Special performance by Austin Mahone

Noon to 4 p.m.: Watch the Final Four Teams Practice

4:30 p.m.: Reese’s College All-Star game

Road to the Final Four Walk

NCAA Hall of Champions

Saturday

6:30 a.m.: Registration and check in

8 a.m.: Race begins

Youth Clinics

Pike HS, Lawrence North HS, Indy South Sports Academy

Saturday

8:30 a.m.: Check in

9 a.m.: Clinic begins

Final Four Dribble, Downtown Indy

12:30 p.m.: Check in

2 p.m.: Dribble begins

Details in this story provided by White River State Park.