Zionsville plan calls for development south of downtown Village

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A plan designed to invite $250 million in development was announced Wednesday for the area south of Zionsville’s downtown Village area.

The Republican mayor of the Boone County town of 32,000 on the northern border of Indianapolis spoke about the plans during a State of the Town address from Town Hall.

A website says, “The South Village is a plan for the 160 acres south of Brick Street that will include offices, green space, connections to the Big 4 rail trail, public restrooms, new parking, restaurants and shops, and places for new neighbors to call Zionsville home.”

Town officials have discussed the undeveloped area for two decades.

A news release listed items in the plans: 40% of acreage preserved as interconnected parks and nature trails; 500,000 square feet of of office spaces, new retail and dining, and public plazas for events; nearly 250 new options from single-family homes to upscale condos and apartments; and realignment of major roads to improve traffic flow while maintaining brick Main Street.

The South Village planned unit development will be presented at the April 15 meeting of the town’s Plan Commission at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Mayor John Stehr’s Wednesday morning address is available on Facebook.