Man arrested after going 100 mph on I-70 in stolen vehicle

Staff Reports

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man is in custody after doing 100 mph in a 70 mph zone in Henry County on I-70, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP also says the vehicle, which was being driven by 25-year-old Travis Duncan, was stolen.

On Sunday evening, just before 9:30 p.m., an ISP trooper witnessed an eastbound Chevy Equinoix traveling at 100 mph.

The trooper then turned on his vehicle’s lights,  but the Equinoix refused to stop, continuing eastbound. 

Officers from a number of different departments also responded to the pursuit and implemented a tire deflation device several miles away from where the pursuit initially began, near mile marker 146.

After incurring a flat front tire, the Equinoix came to a stop and Duncan, the driver, was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Henry County Jail. He faces a number of preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

