Man critically injured in shooting at Lawrence strip mall

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after a Saturday shooting in Lawrence.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at a strip mall in the 10600 block of Pendleton Pike.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff with the Lawrence Police Department confirmed a man had been shot and was in critical condition.

He said the circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

No information about what led up to the shooting or the identity of the victim was immediately available.

This story will be updated.