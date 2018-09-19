Man in custody in connection to fatal Muncie stabbing

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a person in Muncie on Monday evening.

Police in Anderson were dispatched out to investigate a suspicious person in the 2000 block of East 8th Street around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, police stopped Brady Turner and began to question him. He gave officers a fake name before attempting to run away after officers found out his identity.

He was later caught in the area of 2300 Seventh St.

Turner will be transferred over to the custody of Muncie police.

APD also believe he may have attempted to break into a home near the address where he was caught.

Muncie police on Wednesday night identified the victim of the stabbing as Christopher Burgess. Police provided no other information was provided about Burgess.