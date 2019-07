INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) – Police are searching for a man who robbed the Family Dollar store Thursday morning near North Emerson Avenue and East 16th Street.

Authorities said the suspect handed the cashier a note that indicated he had a weapon. That happened about 9 a.m. The man then ran away from the store.

If you have any information about who the suspect might be, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.