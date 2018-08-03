Man surrenders to police in connection to July shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old man has peacefully surrendered to police in connection with a July homicide. 

Gamron Tedford, 19, faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the July 16 shooting death of 20-year-old Jeshon Cameron. 

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron shot inside a red car at the BP gas station located at 2936 N. Mitthoeffer Road. 

He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries. 

IMPDs Violent Crimes Unit coordinated Tedford’s surrender on Thursday, according to an IMPD release.

