CDC issues health advisory on contaminated dental water leading to illness in children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an official health advisory about a rise in nontuberculosis mycobacteria discovered in dental water.

The water, the agency says, passes through what they call “narrow-bore plastic tubing.” The tubing plus the high water speed makes the it’s susceptible to biofilm.

Biofilm latches on to the narrow tubing creating allowing bacteria to grow. This is dangerous to both patients and providers, and can lead to potentially fatal lung and blood infections.

Previous bacterial outbreaks occurred in 2016 in California at pediatric dental clinics after adverse health effects occurred in patients following a visit. In 2015, pediatric clinics in Georgia experienced similar outbreaks. All infections were in children 4 to 8 years old.

“In March 2022, the CDC was notified of a new cluster of suspected nontuberculous mycobacterial infections in children following dental procedures at a pediatric dental clinic. Investigation into this cluster is currently ongoing.” CDC health advisory

The CDC recommends people speak with their dental provider about the practice’s infection prevention measures and the steps taken to ensure safe treatment.

News 8 reached out to the CDC to find the locations they are investigating, but they have not responded.