CVS opens 6 new vaccine clinics in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — CVS Pharmacy is now administering coronavirus vaccines to eligible Hoosiers at six locations across Indiana.

Participating sites include pharmacies in Indianapolis, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and South Bend.

Patients are required to register in advance at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by phone at 800-746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations will not be provided.