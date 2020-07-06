ISDH: 330 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 330 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The department says the news cases are from between July 1 and July 5. As for the five new deaths, they are from between July 3 and July 5.

MORE: Latest coronavirus headlines on WISHTV.com

In total, there are 48,331 COVID-19 cases and 2,505 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 526,592 total tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 11,483,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,214,000 recoveries and more than 535,000 deaths.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 2, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.