ISDH: More than 5,700 positive tests, 50 more deaths due to COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals at 20.8%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 numbers for Indiana.

On Friday morning, ISDH said 5,708 more Hoosiers have tested positive. Those positive tests were recorded between November 9 and November 12. Of those, 5,697 were recorded on Thursday. A lag in lab reporting accounts for the other 11 tests.

ISDH said 50 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 4,613. The 50 new recorded deaths occurred between October 29 and November 12. The state’s dashboard indicates 12 of the deaths occurred on Thursday.

An additional 250 probable deaths have occurred, but no positive test is on record.

A total of 2,548 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 236,565 Hoosiers have tested positive.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 20.8%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests recorded is 10.6%.

A total of 3,414,373 tests have been administered to 1,893,070 unique individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 53,021,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 34,266,000 recoveries and more than 1,297,000 deaths.

