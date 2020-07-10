Just one hug? Buy an air purifier? Doctor answers top 10 coronavirus questions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From misleading headlines and conflicting reports to click bait and one-sided stories, coronavirus news is, to put it mildly, confusing.

So, News 8 decided to reach out to Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs for Franciscan Health, to answer the 10 most commonly asked COVID-19 questions coming into News 8. Here’s what he had to say:

Q. How bad is just one hug?

Doehring: Close physical contact is among the highest risk actions we can take in terms of spreading the virus. With nearly half of all infections occurring in asymptomatic individuals, it is nearly impossible to know who is or isn’t carrying the virus without realizing it. The safest approach is to avoid hugs and other similar contact with those not in your family unit.

Q: How long does the virus live in the air? What if someone on the sidewalk walking way in front of me sneezes and he/she doesn’t have a mask on or doesn’t cover his/her mouth? Does that mean I could potentially “walk into” infected droplets?

Doehring: It’s still unclear exactly how much the virus can remain suspended in the air (aerosolized). The risk of this is much lower outside in the open air than indoors in closed environments. If an infected person coughs or sneezes within 6 feet, indoors or outdoors, there is significant risk for direct exposure to droplets containing the virus.

Q: What are the best fabrics for a safe and effective mask?

Doehring: Medical grade N-95 respirator masks are the most effective for protecting both the wearer and others. For general population uses, any well-fitting cloth mask made of cotton or a synthetic material would be safe and effective.

Q: I hate the mask. What can I do to motivate myself to wear it?

Doehring: Keep in mind that the primary reason for wearing a mask isn’t to protect you from catching the virus. Rather, since nearly half of infections are in individuals without any symptoms, I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me. It’s also helpful to remember that it takes a little time to adjust to anything that is new and different. With the virus likely here to stay for a while, stick with it for a couple of weeks and it will become second nature.

Q: Are buffet style restaurants safe? Why or why not?

Doehring: No, especially if they require re-use of the same serving utensils. They also promote congregating within 3 feet of others. That’s a high risk combination.

Q: I know I shouldn’t be in a group of more than 10, but my family is getting together to celebrate my sister’s 30th birthday. I really want to go, but I also want my family to be safe. What do you think?

Doehring: If there is a need to gather in larger groups for celebrations or other occasions, it is essential that everyone do the following: 1. Stay away if symptomatic at all. Sorry, just gonna have to miss out this time. 2. Everyone should be expected to wear a mask. Again, this is mostly about protecting others in attendance, not yourself. 3. Maintain physical distancing of 6 feet as much as possible, especially while masks are removed for eating and drinking. 4. Everyone is expected to use hand sanitizer upon arrival and regularly throughout the gathering.

Additionally, if the gathering can be primarily outdoors, this can help minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

Q: Why do health officials say the masks prevent the spread of the virus, but won’t protect a person from getting it? This is so confusing. Shouldn’t it work both ways?

Doehring: A mask has been shown to virtually eliminate the spread of virus-containing droplets that are created with coughing, sneezing, talking, singing, etc. Unless a mask is specifically fitted to the wearer like an N-95 respirator used in hospitals, it does not reliably prevent the virus in the air from getting through or around a mask.

Q: Are we still in Phase 1 of this pandemic? Or in Phase 2? I’m hearing some doctors say Phase 1 and others Phase 2. Which one is it?

Doehring: From an epidemiologic standpoint, we are still in Phase 1 in the US. The current spread is just continuing and ongoing from when the virus first arrived back in January and February. We won’t be in Phase 2 until the spread of the virus dies down and then returns. While we don’t know for sure this will happen, we do expect a resurgence to occur in this manner.

Q: I’m thinking about buying an air purifier. Do they protect against the virus?

Doehring: HEPA filters can effectively purify air from viruses, including COVID. In your home environment, if the COVID 19 virus is present, the air filter will likely be inadequate for preventing its spread since it is more likely spread by contact. Of course, HEPA filters do clear the air from all sorts of other things, including airborne allergens, so it’s not a bad idea.

Q: When will this be over? How much longer will we have to social distance, wear masks, limit human contact? I read somewhere this could last until 2022.

Doehring: It’s unclear. A lot depends on the behavior and resilience of the virus. The summer surge that is currently being experienced around the country suggests it may be more resilient than hoped, making the predicted duration longer than originally expected.

Of course, if an effective vaccine is developed and more effective treatments become available, our ability to manage the virus will be significantly improved, reducing the disruptions in the broader society. As far as masking, distancing and other mitigation measures, I would expect them to be in place well into 2021, perhaps longer. Some of our behavior modifications will likely be here to stay, such as routine handshaking, greeting others with a kiss, etc. Time will tell.

