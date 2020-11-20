Medical organizations’ plea to public: ‘Stay home for Thanksgiving’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Three national medical groups are urging you to stay home for Thanksgiving and not visit family.

The American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association and the American Nurses Association have joined the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in asking you to avoid holiday travel.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, who calls staying home and socially distant is critical right now.

Gillis: We are seeing the highest number of coronavirus cases to date, more so than in the summer. The CDC says these next 6 to 12 weeks are critical and are going to be the darkest time of the pandemic. I understand the American Medical Association (AMA) along with your colleagues at the American Hospital Association and the American Nurses Association released an open letter to the public. Please tell us about that letter.

Bailey: Medical professionals all over the country including the AMA, the American Hospital Association, the American Nurses Association have come out with similar sentiments from the Centers for Disease Control that Thanksgiving needs to look very different than it has in years past. We have seen surges of cases after every holiday since the pandemic began and having Thanksgiving in the midst of our recording breaking surge as it is, we’re afraid it’s going to set our country up for a really dramatic further increase in cases. So, we are asking folks to not gather in large gatherings for Thanksgiving. We know it’s hard. It’s hard on my family as well as everybody else’s. But we want to make sure that this Thanksgiving looks different so that next Thanksgiving will look the same again.

Gillis: Still, according to a new report 50 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving. Two and a half million by the skies. It’s down 10% from last year. However, given what we know about this virus and the dangers of traveling and large gatherings what advice would you give to these people who are still considering this or are going to follow through with their plans?

Bailey: I think it’s important to reevaluate your plans and if you can change them or postpone them right now, we would recommend that. We recommend that Thanksgiving holiday gatherings be with small groups of people that live within your household and not people that have come in from the outside.

If you are getting together with people that you don’t normally live with, you really need to observe physical distancing and staying more than 6 feet apart, wearing masks, washing your hands and convening outside if you can. We know that outdoor gatherings are less risky than indoor gatherings But if you can reevaluate your plans and maybe put them off until next year. That would be the best option of all.

Gillis: People are getting COVID-19 tests beforehand…before they decide to travel to go see their family. However, this might give them a false sense–if it comes back negative–it might give themselves and their families a false sense of protection because we know the results can come back sometimes 2 to 3 days later. In that time-frame someone could have contracted the coronavirus. And depending on the incubation period, we can also have false negatives. Can you speak to that?

Bailey: Yes, that’s a good point. Testing is not the answer to preventing coronavirus all by itself. People can test negative, but still be in the very early stages of the disease and still be contagious. It’s not something that will prevent the spread of the coronavirus without the other measures. We still need to keep our distance. We still need to wear masks. We still need to wash our hands and try to avoid indoor gatherings. Testing can help, but it is definitely not a panacea.

Gillis: It doesn’t give someone a free pass to move forward with their plans. We have about 30 seconds left. What would you like to tell the country about this holiday season?

Bailey: We are in a very trying time in this pandemic. We’re all tired of it. We all want things to go back to normal again and be with our families to have something to celebrate. And we do have things to celebrate. Thanksgiving is a season to give thanks and I think we have to give thanks that we do have some tools available to us now to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but unfortunately that might mean staying apart this year and putting those plans on hold for a Happy Thanksgiving in 2021.

Gillis: Well, I think you put it in such a great way. Yes, it is a trying time, but we still have things to be grateful for.

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 5 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Instagram @reportergillis and Facebook @DrMaryGillis.

