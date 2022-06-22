Medical

Monkeypox outbreak could turn into epidemic if not contained

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Monkeypox outbreak is sparking global concern.

A total of 2,500 cases have been confirmed to date, two of which have been identified in Indiana.

However, experts say the virus has been here for some time … hiding under the radar with many cases going undetected. It’s only now that we are taking notice.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, infectious disease specialist at Eskenazi Health, who warns we have to get ahead of the monkeypox spread before the outbreak amplifies, spreads, and turns into an epidemic.

“I think now is the time to have a vigorous response because I don’t know if this can be absolutely stopped in its tracks or not,” she said.

“But if this is going to be stopped in its tracks and we are going to end the human-to-human transmission chain, now is the time to act. I actually think we’re not over-reacting because although we’ve been really fortunate — and again to my knowledge nobody has died from this — people can die from this. … if you are immunocompromised or if you are extremely young and there are other people for who monkeypox could be more serious to. And, this is not something we want to be established in the United States.”

Kressel also says there have been reports the virus is specific to men having intercourse with men. However, that is not the case. It just so happened, she said, that it was first detected in this group. Monkeypox is an equal opportunity virus.