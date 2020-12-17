Nearly 200 on front lines get COVID-19 vaccine at IU Health Methodist Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By the numbers, just under 1,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were in IU Health Methodist Hospital on Wednesday, and close to 200 people were to receive their vaccinations.

The people receiving the vaccinations were mainly front-line health care personnel ho deal with COVID-19 patients on a daily basis.

This was just the start to getting life back to normal. There was no special packaging; the labels on the prefilled syringes were basic at best. The words printed on the label have been a long time coming.

Dr. Bill Rutherford no longer sees patients but is in the hospital every day. He was one of the first to volunteer to administer the vaccine and to roll up his sleeve. “This is the beginning of the light at the end of the tunnel. Health care workers are desperate for this. You know, we want to take care of people. This is the first real hope that we have had.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived at the hospital before noon in containers that kept it well below zero degree Fahrenheit. It takes about an hour for the vaccine to thaw out and come to room temperature.

Rutherford said, “Look at us. We are the first ones in line not only because we are the most exposed but because we believe this with all our hearts.”

Austin Timpany didn’t get the vaccine, but his mother did. “It is encouraging. It is months after months of going through all of this — COVID, masks — and finally we are seeing the end of it.”

His mother is a physician and works with some of the most critically ill patients in the hospital. For months, her son has been worried.

Timpany said, “For sure, all the time.”

He said the vaccination he hopes means his mom will be safe at her job.

Timpany said, “It is super good that she is finally getting the vaccine.”

There have been some side effects reported with this vaccine, but no issues have been reported in Indianapolis. However, as a precaution, everyone who was vaccinated was asked to stay 15 minutes for observation.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires a second dose in 21 days. Everyone that was lined up Wednesday will be back in three weeks.

