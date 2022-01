Medical

Shoveling can lead to heart attacks if proper precautions aren’t taken; here’s why

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Temperatures are dropping and Hoosiers are bracing for more snow ahead this winter.

With snow accumulation comes responsibility: shoveling.

This task may seem harmless task, but it can also be a dangerous one.

In this segment, I talk about why shoveling can be potentially fatal if proper precautions aren’t taken.

