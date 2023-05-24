Study shows women are skipping out on preventative care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — May is Women’s Health Care Month, and healthcare providers are eager to reach more women with preventive care.

Nearly 45% of American women have skipped out on preventative care in the last year, according to a new study released by the Alliance for Women’s Health and Prevention.

This means women across the nation have missed checkups, screenings, treatments, and vaccines.

Most women say they’ve missed necessary treatment due to the high cost of healthcare, and limited time in their schedules.

According to Dr. Jessica Ebinger, an OBGYN at Ascension St. Vincent in Fishers, joined Daybreak to talk about the importance of getting screened.

“These are things we can catch at the microscopic level, especially with cervical cancer screenings,” Ebinger said.

Ebinger is calling on women to start by calling their insurance to find out what preventative care might be covered. She said some women are missing out on preventative care they may already be paying for through insurance.

“I know a lot of women are really busy. they have kids, they have jobs,” Ebinger said. “But, these are things that can help save your life.”