Military to Motorsports dinner honors 102 veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special tribute to veterans in central Indiana is underway downtown to kick off Armed Forces weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ahead of the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, 102 military members are being served dinner at the Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

WISH-TV’s Brooke Martin served as the emcee of Friday night’s Military to Motorsports dinner.

The event is a partnership between Kerauno and the organization Military to Motorsports, run by retired racer Michael Andretti and chariman David Tilton, and backed by Andretti Autosports, Kerauno and Honda Racing.

Josh Ross, CEO of Kerauno, talked with Brooke ahead of the event.

