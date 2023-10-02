Mitchell man arrested on child sex abuse charges

Mitchell, IN (WISH) – After receiving a cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) late Friday afternoon, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a residential search warrant which resulted in the arrest of a Mitchell man on charges related to child molest and child pornography.

The Indiana State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, received two cybertip reports which indicated X, formerly known as Twitter, had filed the incident reports with NCMEC concerning an account holder, and the possible production and possession of child pornography.

Investigators reviewed the NCMEC cybertip reports and obtained a residential search warrant. Indiana State Police, Internet Crime Against Children Detectives, Digital Forensic Examiners, troopers, and officers from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department served the search warrant and identified the X account holder as Bryan Fish, 30, of Mitchell, Indiana. Fish was arrested on the following charges:

4 counts of 35-42-4-3 Child Molest a Level 1 Felony

4 counts of 35-42-4-4 Production of Child Pornography: victim under the age of 12, a Level 4 Felony

6 counts of 35-42-4-4 Distribution of Child Pornography: victim under the age of 12, a Level 4 Felony

6 counts of 35-42-4-4 Possession of Child Pornography: victim under the age of 12, a Level 5 Felony

In the course of the investigation, Detectives and Whyte identified and rescued three children who were believed to be at imminent risk or harm. Fish was transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where his custody was transferred.