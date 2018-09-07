More testing for toxins underway at former Amphenol site

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — After alarming amounts of toxins were found earlier this year in Franklin, additional testing is underway in the Johnson County city.

Previously, 14 homes and two schools near the former Amphenol Corp. site were tested. Nearly half the homes were found to have dangerous levels of radon and a handful had high levels of trichloroethylene. TCE can cause cancer.

Now, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Amphenol Corp. will complete a vapor intrusion investigation. It would track any possibly dangerous chemicals from the site that could be exposed to the public.

Earlier this week, the company sample soil, gas, ambient air and indoor air at a home near the facility.

The EPA says, depending on the data from the investigation, the study may be expanded.