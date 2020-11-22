Morning rain, afternoon clouds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Steady showers continue this morning, as temperatures remain below normal for the next few days.

Today:

Area of low pressure continues to ride through the state, bringing with it steady showers across the area this morning. Still looking at a shot for some snow mixing in for our northern counties through mid-morning with no accumulation expected. Rain should pull away from west to east by late morning/early afternoon.

The remainder of the day is cloudy and chilly, with highs only hitting the middle 40s.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with seasonably cool temperatures. Lows fall to the middle 30s.

Monday:

Clouds should continue to break across the area, leaving us with much more sunshine. Temperature remain well below average, only hitting the middle 40s by the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Next system interest comes in Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated showers along a cold front arriving Tuesday morning. More widespread rain, with even a few thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Thanksgiving and black Friday look dry with highs in the lower 50s.