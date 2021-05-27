Multicultural News

Grassroot Projects partners with boutique to provide care packages for immigrant kids, families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Helping immigrant children adjust to life in the U.S. has been Grassroot Projects’ goal since its creation four years ago.

And while families try to make ends meet, sometimes they still can’t get the things they need.

During the month of May, 100% of the sales from Carmel-based clothing boutique Clothes With a Cause will go directly to Grassroot Projects. And there’s a few more days left to help. The money raised will help them continue the work they do with putting together customized care packages for immigrant children.

Immigrants choose to call America home for a variety of reasons. And in many cases when they arrive, the don’t have much, if anything, with them.

“As an immigrant coming to a new country myself in 2003, I knew that it is not easy to just navigate the process and find out how to get resources,” said Grassroot Projects co-founder Priya Gangwani.

She said she’s one of the lucky few to have the financial and social resources to help her transition into American life. But many don’t — the group’s focus is on those children and their needs.

“When I think of these families coming in with no support, especially struggling, they have to start from scratch,” Gangwani said.

Since 2017, the organization has worked to provide tailored care packages with basic need items like diapers, wipes, clothing and food. But the work goes even further.

The group’s “Sponsor a Passion” program pays for things like summer camps, tutoring and music lessons for the kids.

“I do think that children are our future and helping them is so important. As a mother of a 3-year-old, I cannot imagine how hard it will be if I didn’t have the ability to provide them with basic needs like formula clothing,” said Gangwani.

“I feel these children need to know that there are people who are here who want to promise a brighter future for them,” said Gangwani.