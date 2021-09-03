Multicultural News

Force Indy driver Myles Rowe makes history with win in USF2000 Championship race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis has some more bragging rights.

The newly formed Force Indy Racing team is already making history. The team on Sunday won the middle race of a USF2000 Championship series tripleheader Sunday at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey.

It was the first time a Black driver has ever won a race in the series.

New York native Myles Rowe, 21, says it’s an honor to win such a big race. Force Indy formed less than a year ago as part of the IndyCar Race for Equality and Change program. Before being named team driver in February for four years, Rowe had to step away from the driver’s seat.

Crossing the finish line was a moment of victory for Rowe, the Force Indy No. 99 driver. The win was made even sweeter because his parents, who sacrificed so much, watched him do it.

“Put so much blood sweat and tears into this board, so you know it was just awesome to see how the perseverance has paid off,” he said.

Rowe knows how much his win means to him and other drivers pushing toward a dream.

“Bringing the 99 car to win, that was a crazy goal for us. Because Rajo Jack (a former Black race car driver), with him running the 99 car back then in the 1900s and not being able to get a win in it, that was a big goal for us,” Rowe said.

Rowe started racing on a much smaller scale, at 4 years old with toy cars and racetracks. Money was a little tight but eventually the family moved to go-karts and then on up. Sacrifices had to be made.

“It just got so expensive, so we needed to stop, and it’s been four years since I’ve been in the car since the start of this year.”

The program he’s part of is a broad effort to improve outreach and diversify a sport that Rowe and others rarely get to see themselves. Even though he has the talent, this is also a gift he’s not taking for granted.

“It’s really cool to be a part of some thing that can help motivate people.”