Hoosiers show mass response to 2020 COVID-19 relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This year brought a lot of pain and uncertainly but also showed just how strong Hoosiers can be together.

It’s impossible to highlight every person and organization that’s contributed to helping keep Hoosiers afloat. Hoosiers tried to survive a coronavirus pandemic plus mass unemployment, hunger and uncertainty about what’s next.

Some people who never imagined themselves in a food line found themselves in one. “I could have never imagined we’d end up in the hunger relief business,” said Tony Mason with the Indianapolis Urban League.

For some who’ve never faced housing insecurity, that became a reality. “We helped over 1,200 households and families to avoid eviction to the tune of nearly $2.8 million,” Mason said.

Many people are still in the clear. Countless organizations’ commitment to make each day a little easier never lifted in 2020.

“This year has really opened our eyes to the possibilities, and to just see the outpouring of generosity,” said Mariana Lopez-Owens with La Plaza, which provides linguistically and culturally appropriate services and events to the Latino community.

La Plaza over the last year — with help from a variety of partners — provided thousand of food boxes, and paid thousands in rental assistance and scholarships.

“A lot of our clients don’t have the resources to receive unemployment benefits. So, it was really important for us to step up,” she said.

Next to the pandemic was an ongoing push for equity and inclusion. The Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network turned its focus to legislation and voting.

“We wanted to make sure that Muslim voters and other voters use their voice to make sure we bring changes,” said Hiba Alami with the Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network.

The goal for all is a better year to come.

