Multicultural News

Indiana Landmarks expands work with new Black Heritage Preservation program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Landmarks is beginning a new journey that focuses on capturing the state’s African-American history before it’s erased. This latest push is an extension of work that started 30 years ago. Representatives say public support will be critical.

An official launch for the Black Heritage Preservation Program is Oct. 27. Indiana Landmarks representatives say as people and companies embrace equality and equity, it’s important to use this time wisely as the window of opportunity to collect what’s left of African-American history continues to grow smaller.

Indiana’s African-American history goes back farther than the state, so the culture runs deep.

“You have to remember Indiana was part of the old northwest territory,” program director Eunice Trotter said.

Many landmarks showcasing that history are still hidden. The newly formed “Black Heritage Preservation Program” plans to uncover them. Community members and families sharing what they know will help tell the stories.

“I think this is an extremely pivotal time. I don’t believe this window will be open long. This is an opportunity now to record that history that’s just been waiting to be discovered and recorded,” Trotter said. “I called this the post George Floyd era.”

It’s a continuation of work started in 1992 that identifies, saves, and celebrates significant places to Indiana’s Black heritage.

“It’s going to be critical that the public embraces and supports this effort,” Trotter said.

Trotter is a historian in her own right. She’s found evidence of her family roots in indiana as far back as the 1700s, and says histories like hers are being lost to time and erasure of historically Black communities.

“Throughout the nation the culture and heritage of African-Americans is being erased. And this didn’t just start,” she said. “In the 1960s it was model cities and urban renewals, the new highway systems. Now it is gentrification.”