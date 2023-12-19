NASCAR driver from Indiana gives back to hometown with bikes

MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) —More than 700 children in Lawrence County now have new bikes through a donation by a hometown star.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe is from Mitchell. According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Briscoe teamed up with Huffy Bicycles and the Gene Haas Foundation to give a bike to every student at Hatfield Elementary School on Monday.

Students in the Mitchell High School trades classes helped assemble the bikes. Organizers say school faculty and community members also helped build the bikes before Monday’s celebration.

Briscoe surprised the kids with the new wheels and brought BMX Champion Huck Kurinsky and Olympian Nick Bruce along to showcase their BMX skills. Organizers say the two did ncredible riding demos and, of course, brought tons of holiday cheer.

Briscoe posted on X “Incredibly grateful for what we were able to do for the children of Mitchell today, distributing over 700 bicycles. Thankful to @HuffyBicycles, the Gene Haas Foundation,@IMS, Mitchell Community Schools, @HuckKurinsky & @Nick_Bruce for bringing Christmas joy to this community.”

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway donated tickets to the 2024 Xfinity series race to all of the volunteers who helped assemble the bikes.

According to a press release, Briscoe will drive the Number 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, his third season in the Cup Series.

According to its website, the Huffy Corporation is a privately held company celebrating more than 130 years in the bicycle business.