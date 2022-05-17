National

Abortion resistance braces for demands of a post-Roe future

Alison Dreith stands in front of her barn in southern Illinois on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Dreith works remotely for the Midwest Access Coalition, which pays for "practical support" for women seeking abortions. That includes things like air fare, gas money, hotel rooms or child care. Says Dreith, "I'm kind of a freak out first, calm down later kind of person is the big energy I have. So I really appreciate that I have something — no pun intended — like, really practical to do." (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)

When desperate people can’t obtain abortions near home — when they need plane tickets, bus fare, babysitters — they reach out to groups like the Midwest Access Coalition.

The demand has become staggering. And now, as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to gut Roe v. Wade, it is likely to get far worse. Already, state after state has tightened restrictions, pushing pregnant people further from home, for some hundreds of miles away.

Helpless to prevent the coming crisis, the goal for the resistors is to assist abortion seekers one by one, either legally by helping them travel, or illegally if that’s what it eventually comes down to.