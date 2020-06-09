Cedar Point, Kings Island announce opening dates for 2020

(WISH) — Cedar Point and Kings Island are set to open back up in July.

The Ohio amusement parks will reopen for business in the coming weeks.

Kings Island will open to season passholders on July 2. Daily ticketholders can enter the park on July 2.

Cedar Point season/gold/platinum passholders can head to the park beginning July 9. On July 11, the park opens to Cedar Point Resorts guests.

Cedar Point’s phased opening does not yet include a date for single-day ticketing.

