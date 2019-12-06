Chipotle has nurses to check on employees when they call in sick

This Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reports financial results, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLORADO SPRINGS (WISH) — Chipotle employees may get a visit from a nurse if they call in sick to work, according to the company’s CEO.

Business Insider reports Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol told a conference on Wednesday that nurses can check on employees who call in sick to confirm if they’re genuinely sick, or if they’re just hungover.

Niccol told “Today” that the policy is to ensure all employees are healthy enough to prepare food, not to check into their drinking habits.

If the nurse determines the sick employees are actually sick, Chipotle will pay for their day off.

The commitment comes years after a norovirus outbreak got more than 140 people sick after they ate at a Boston Chipotle.

Another outbreak forced a Virginia Chipotle to temporarily close in 2017.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.