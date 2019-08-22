Cleveland police officer accused of exposing himself, urinating on 12-year-old girl

EUCLID, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland police officer was indicted Wednesday, accused of trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, it happened Friday on Euclid Avenue in the city of Euclid.

The victim was waiting for a school bus when she was approached by Solomon Nhiwatiwa, 34, an off-duty Cleveland police officer, the prosecutor’s office said. Nhiwatiwa allegedly tried talking to the girl and asked her if she needed a ride to school. The girl refused and Nhiwatiwa drove away.

The prosecutor’s office said Nhiwatiwa returned a minute later, parked his vehicle, walked over to the girl, exposed his genitals and began urinating on the victim while it appeared he was recording himself with a cellphone. He then went to his car and drove away.

“These actions are impossible to comprehend,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “My office will hold him accountable and ensure that he never holds the position of police officer again.”

Nhiwatiwa is charged with attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity involving a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, endangering children, criminal child enticement, assault and attempted interference with custody.

Police identified Nhiwatiwa because a woman reported a suspicious man in a sport-utility vehicle earlier in the day, WJW reported.

Cleveland police relieved Nhiwatiwa from duty. He will be suspended without pay pending the completion of the criminal investigation.