Facebook, Instagram users reporting widespread outages

The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. (Photo by REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Facebook and Instagram users nationwide were having trouble accessing their accounts Tuesday morning.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

According to Downdetector.com, over 50,000 users have reported an outage since 10 a.m.

Andy Stone, Meta’s head communications, acknowledged the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said the company is “working on this now.”