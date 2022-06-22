National

Top investigator leaving January 6 committee early

John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, questions witnesses, during a hearing of the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — John Wood, a senior investigator for the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, is leaving his position this week, which is earlier than expected, according to a source familiar.

Wood confirmed to CNN he is departing at the end of the week. He had no further comment.

Wood is being encouraged to run for Senate in Missouri, after the recent controversy over GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens’ ad, in which he suggested hunting political opponents. Wood previously worked for former US Sen. Jack Danforth, a Republican from Missouri.

Wood is the senior investigative counsel on the committee, as well as counsel to Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican. His departure comes as the committee continues to hold hearings as well as investigate and receive new information.

Wood helped lead questioning in a committee hearing last week that focused on former President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Wood had a high-profile moment interviewing Judge Michael Luttig, who he previously clerked for, at the hearing.

Wood also clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Most recently, Wood was general counsel for US Chamber of Commerce.