Flight diverted to Denver after passenger stuck in bathroom

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (AP) — Officials say a United Airlines flight from Washington D.C. to San Francisco was diverted to Denver after a passenger got stuck inside the jet’s bathroom.

KUSA-TV reported that Denver International Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says the door to one of the airplane’s bathrooms would not open, but could not confirm why.

Williams says the flight crew called for assistance and the Denver firefighters helped open the door.

Williams says there were no calls for medical assistance.

KUSA-TV says United Airlines confirmed that someone was in the bathroom.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: