Hundreds of millions on line with 3rd-largest lottery jackpot in history

Multiple entries in the Mega Millions lottery are displayed. (Photo from Video Aired on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People may want to take a shot at Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot that is now sitting at $1.55 billion.

The jackpot is now the third largest in U.S. history.

The reason: No jackpot winners for 31 drawings straight, meaning no one has won the prize since April 18.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, after purchasing Mega Millions tickets on a trip to Indiana, Sergio Gonzalez Fernandez arrived home and pulled out his phone to check his numbers. Gonzales Fernandez was shocked when he saw he matched all five numbers to win $1 million.

Then he noticed that the Megaplier was 3x for that drawing, meaning he actually won $3 million.

Gonzales Fernandez was in disbelief.

Gonzales Fernandez’s mother and aunt were both home with him, and he excitedly shared the news about his win. They were both very happy for him.

Gonzales Fernandez plans to use his winnings to buy his mom a house and will invest the rest in his business.

If there is a winner for the jackpot in Tuesday night’s, he or she can choose to receive the $1.55 billion over the course of 30 years, or as one lump sum, $757.2 million after taxes.