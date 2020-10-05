North Carolina schoolteacher dies days after testing positive for COVID-19

Julie Davis, a school teacher in North Carolina, died days after testing positive for Covid-19, the school district confirmed. Provided by Stanly County Schools/Facebook

(CNN) — A third-grade teacher died in North Carolina days after testing positive for COVID-19 and while her students were quarantined as a result of the exposure.

Julie Davis, who taught at Norwood Elementary School in Stanly County, died from COVID-19 related complications, according to Michelle Bailey, a spokeswoman for the Stanly County School District. While the official cause of death hasn’t been released, Bailey confirmed Davis’ diagnosis.

“We are extending our deepest condolences to Mrs. Davis’ family,” the district said. “We were truly blessed by her professionalism and caring spirit.” A family member told CNN affiliate WSOC that Davis was one of the “hardest workers and that she was compassionate, caring, thoughtful and someone who loved to the depths of her soul.”

Davis began experiencing symptoms on Sept. 25 and immediately self-quarantined, Bailey said.

On Sept. 29, the Stanly County Health Department notified parents of the teacher’s third-grade class that they were required to quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to a staff member who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bailey told CNN the staff member was indeed Davis. CNN reached out to the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner for confirmation of cause of death but hasn’t heard back.

None of the quarantined students have developed any symptoms or tested positive, Bailey said. The health department told the administration it believed Davis did not contract the virus from the school.

Davis taught at Norwood Elementary School for two years, and she had earned a reputation as an “inspirational teacher who was always seeking ways to support every student so that they were able to fulfill their potential,” the district said in a Facebook post.

“Students absolutely loved being taught by Mrs. Davis,” the district said. “Her personality was infectious and she brought joy into the lives of the students, staff, and community.”

For the third time in less than a week, North Carolina is reporting more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Health. On Monday, the state reported 2,258 additional infections related to the coronavirus, the department of health reported.

North Carolina currently has the eighth-highest number of cases in states across the U.S., according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of cases across the state to date is 219,754, with 3,637 COVID-19 related fatalities, the DOH said.

There have been at least 7,447,363 coronavirus cases in the US and at least 210,043 deaths.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Oct. 1, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.