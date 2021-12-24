National

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

The Nordstrom store at Oakbrook Center mall is shown in November 2018. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening. Kruger says three people who were shot might have been hit by ricocheting bullets.

One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago.

Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.