WASHINGTON (WISH) — President Donald Trump turned 73 today.

The president doesn’t appear to be taking it easy on his special day. He has a full schedule lined up.

President Trump is set to appear on Fox and Friends Friday morning.

He will then have lunch with the secretary of state and meet the secretary of education before delivering remarks on health coverage options for small businesses and workers later in the day.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.