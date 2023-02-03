National

Thousands of children’s pajamas and robes recalled due to fire risk

A selection of Paper Cape pajamas that have been recalled by U.S. safety regulators because they fail to meet flammability standards. (Provided Photo/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of children’s robes and children’s pajama sets have been recalled because they don’t meet federal flammability standards and could cause burns in a fire.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday issued recalls for 10,350 robes and 5,720 pairs of pajamas.

Children’s pajamas recall

The recall involves two styles of Paper Cape children’s pajamas made of 100% Pima cotton: two-piece, long-sleeved classic pajamas and classic footless pajama sleepers.

The two-piece, long-sleeved classic pajamas were sold in 17 prints and colors, while the footless pajama sleepers were sold in 16 prints and colors. Both were sold in children’s sizes 12 months through 12 years.

“Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru,” the size designation as well as the warning: “wear snug fitting, not flame resistant” is printed on the neck label.

The pajamas were available at the Paper Cape website and at various children’s boutiques nationwide from November 2018 and November 2022 for between $45 – $48.

Anyone who purchased the pajamas should take them away from children and return them to the seller for a refund. To coordinate a refund, contact Paper Cape by email, online, or by calling 414-545-8087 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Children’s robes recall

The recall covers four different groups of imported 100% polyester robes that were available exclusively on Amazon.com between 2018 and 2022.

Information on each group of recalled robes is available from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Anyone who purchased the recalled pajamas should take them away from children and return them to the seller for a refund. Different sellers have different requirements for a refund.