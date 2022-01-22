National

Trailer carrying 100 monkeys crashes in Pennsylvania

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the junction with Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., on Jan. 21, 2022, after a pickup pulling a trailer carrying the monkeys was hit by a dump truck. They were transporting 100 monkeys and several were on the loose at the time of the photo. (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)

(CNN) — A collision between a dump truck and a trailer carrying about 100 monkeys on Friday scattered crates of live animals across a road in Montour County, Pennsylvania, and prompted a search for a “small number of monkeys,” the state police said.

One monkey was unaccounted for on Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop F.

Temperatures were below-freezing on Friday night.

Police initially tweeted that “a small number of monkeys may have fled the crash scene into the surrounding area,” following the accident that blocked traffic on SR 54 at I-80 near Danville.

It’s unclear how many monkeys were missing and if they were recaptured.

CNN affiliate WOLF reports that the monkeys were being taken to a lab at the time of the collision.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for the remaining monkey, according to PSP.

“We are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal. Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey,” the Pennsylvania State Police tweeted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the accident.