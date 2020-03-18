Trump’s Office of Personnel Management head quits unexpectedly

(CNN) — The head of the Office of Personnel Management resigned abruptly Tuesday.

Director Dale Cabaniss stepped down from her position and her deputy will become the acting director, according to Anthony Murruci, the communications director.

The agency has been key in providing guidance to federal workers and agencies in regards to dealing with working through the coronavirus.

The resignation comes at a time in which some officials within OPM were frustrated with government workflow and messaging to government employees during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Some inside OPM felt sidelined by the Office of Management and Budget, which had all but taken over on messaging to government employees, the source said.

Another source familiar with the Office of Personnel Management said it was friction between OPM and the White House that led to Cabaniss’ “abrupt” resignation as director of OPM, adding, “No one knew this was coming.”

Cabaniss submitted her resignation “late this afternoon,” and it was “very much not planned,” according to the second source.

The source specifically cited Johnny McEntee, the new 29-year-old director of the Presidential Personnel Office, and Paul Dans, who was recently assigned to be the OPM’s White House liaison, as being “part” of the tension.

Complicating the resignation, most members of the OPM staff are working from home due to Covid-19.