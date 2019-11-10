US Marine Corps marks 244th birthday

(WISH) — The United States Marine Corps is celebrating its 244th birthday Sunday.

In Washington, marines held a special observance on Friday recognizing the milestone.

The tradition of laying a wreath at the Marine Corps War Memorial dates back to 1956 with each commandant paying their respects to the fallen.

“On this birthday weekend, we must stop, I think, to reflect on those Marines that are no longer with us,” said General David Berger.

“We have this saying,” added Colonel David Garne. “Once a marine, always a marine.”

To the more than 200,000 marines around the world, Happy Birthday!

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.