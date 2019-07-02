Near north side house fires displace 5

IFD responded to a house fire on the near north side on July 2, 2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Five people have been displaced following two early morning house fires, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD says the first house, in the 1800 block of Talbott Street, occurred at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The second fire, just blocks away occurred in the 2100 block of North Pennsylvania Street just before 2:30 a.m.

There were no injuries associated with either fire. However, five people were displaced as a result of the North Pennslyvania Street the fire.

Damage to the Tabott Street fire has been estimated at $40,000. Damage to the Pennslyvania Street house is estimated at $100,000.

Authorities believe both fires were intentionally set.

IFD says they did detain and question someone in connection to the fires but they have since been released.

The investigation into the fires continues.