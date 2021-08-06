News

New bell tower now marks highest point on Marian University campus

Caito-Wagner Residence Hall on the Marian University campus opened in August 2021 with the St. Francis Bell Tower, now the highest point on the Indianapolis campus. (Photo Provided/Marian University)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marian University on Friday celebrated the opening of a new residence hall that has its own chapel and a bell tower, now the highest point on the campus.

Caito-Wagner Residence Hall was formally opened with a celebratory Mass led by Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, a news release said. The 57,000-square-foot building will house 210 first-year students in 112 rooms. Outside the building, for student reflection, is the M. Anne Haire Memorial Garden.

The Catholic university is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, and touts 2,400 students on its 120 acre campus located off I-65 near West Kessler Boulevard North Drive on the west side, according to its website.

“At Marian University we have experienced a 25.9% growth in our enrollment over the last five years,. In an effort to provide a transformational college experience, we can now offer more first-year students the opportunity to live on-campus in a community where they will grow as leaders and make meaningful connections with like-minded peers.”

Daniel J. Elsener, Marian University president

