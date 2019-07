INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Metropoliton Police Department launched a search and rescue in trying to locate a missing man on the city’s near east side Monday morning.

Kevin Philpot, 27, who is autistic, was last seen in the area of 11th Street and North Rural Street just after 8 a.m.

He was later located in the area of 16th Street and Lafayette Road around 10:30 a.m. and is now safe.