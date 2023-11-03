Pacers’ unveil Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms

Lauren Roa, VP of Merchandising and Retail at Pacers Sports & Entertainment, joined us Friday morning to unveil the highly anticipated Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms!

Lauren provided an in-depth look at the stunning jerseys, with an exclusive unboxing!

Join us to discover the inspiration behind the unique design and learn about the significance of the Nike NBA City Edition Uniform.

Take a look at the full interview above to get all the details on when and where these jerseys will be available, so you can show your support for the Pacers in style.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment, encompassing the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Pacers Gaming, and more, is dedicated to excellence, community service, and entertaining fans and guests.

Don’t miss out! Take a look above to find out all the details about this new uniform!