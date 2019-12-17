Home/International, Latest News, News, Politics/Pakistan sentences former dictator to death in treason case

Politics

Pakistan sentences former dictator to death in treason case

by:
Posted:

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced the country’s former military ruler Gen. Pervez Musharraf to death in a treason case related to the state of emergency he imposed in 2007 while in power, officials said.

It’s the first time in Pakistan’s history that a former army chief and ruler of the country has been sentenced to death. Musharraf, who was sentenced in absentia, has been out of the country since 2016, when he was allowed to leave on bail to seek medical treatment abroad.

He has been living in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and is said to be very ill and unlikely to travel home to face the sentence. Pakistan and the U.A.E. have no extradition treaty and Emirati authorities are unlikely to arrest Musharraf. If he were to return, however, Musharraf would have the right to challenge his conviction and sentence in court.

The ruling Tuesday by a three-judge panel was not unanimous and one of the judges had opposed the death sentence, according to Akhtar Sheikh, one of the lawyers of Musharraf.

After the sentence was announced, Pakistan’s Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan told reporters that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government would “review in detail” the verdict before commenting on it.

In an infamous purge in 2007, Musharraf imposed a state of emergency and placed several key judges under house arrest in the capital, Islamabad and elsewhere in Pakistan. He came to power after ousting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a 1999 bloodless coup.

Later, when he was back in office, Sharif first accused Musharraf of treason in 2013 and the general was formally charged in 2014.

Musharraf was again hospitalized last week in Dubai. Earlier, in a video message he released two weeks ago, Musharraf said he was ready to record his statement about the treason case through a video link but that he was unable to travel to Pakistan.

Sharif himself was ousted in 2017 and was later convicted of corruption. He left Pakistan on bail earlier this month to travel to London for medical treatment.

Sharif’s spokesman Ahsan Iqbal praised Tuesday’s ruling, saying Musharraf deserved the death sentence because he had ousted an elected government. “We welcome this court ruling,” Iqbal said, adding that the judges had done justice to a former dictator.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE POLITICS STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The crash happened around noon July 14 in the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the north side near the Keystone Avenue interchange.
Read the Full Article

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

by: JAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated PressJAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press /

I

For decades, the federal government has treated a mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle.
Read the Full Article

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

News /

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

News /

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

News /

Treasury official pleads guilty to charge connected to leaks of Trump-related financial data

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.