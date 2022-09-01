News

Parents taking kids’ themed birthdays to a new level

KID-ING WITH KAYLA — Themed birthday parties are being taken to a whole new level online!

The days of simply matching plates and napkins are over. Now, parents are thinking outside the box and in Kayla Sullivan’s sister’s case, using a literal cardboard box to create an entire themed Encanto village!

Sullivan featured her niece’s party on TikTok and Instagram.

Many parents commented saying they also knew people who go above and beyond on birthday themes. It’s a popular trend online too! Though, Kayla’s sister Lindsey Hartell does all of her decorations herself, party planning companies do offer these services for kid themed birthdays. Parents can hire people to dress up in themed character clothing, do face paintings, bring mobile petting zoos and rent bounce houses for birthday parties.

